Barge sinks after hit on Mississippi River bridge

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) - At least one barge has sunk after a string of 30 barges hit a bridge over the Mississippi River at Vicksburg.
U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Erik Brehaut tells The Vicksburg Post that the tug Jeffrey G was traveling south downriver when barges hit a bridge Thursday afternoon.
It wasn't immediately clear which of the two bridges at Vicksburg was struck. Both the Interstate 20 and Kansas City Southern Railway bridges remained open.
Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says several barges broke free and one sank. Pace says vessels from Ergon Marine helped contain other loose barges.
Pace says the barges don't contain hazardous material.
The Jeffrey G is owned by Marquette Transportation Co. of Paducah, Kentucky. The towboat is based at St. Louis.
The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating.
Information from: The Vicksburg Post, http://www.vicksburgpost.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
According to the attorney representing the Busch's, it was a disgruntled competitor at Findlay Market. The shop has remained open since the raid, but they are not accepting EBT cards.Full Story >
According to the attorney representing the Busch's, it was a disgruntled competitor at Findlay Market. The shop has remained open since the raid, but they are not accepting EBT cards.Full Story >
A 29-year-old child rape suspect was convicted by a Kenton County jury on Thursday.Full Story >
A 29-year-old child rape suspect was convicted by a Kenton County jury on Thursday.Full Story >
A boy suffered serious injuries in a hit-skip crash in Clermont County late Tuesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.Full Story >
A boy suffered serious injuries in a hit-skip crash in Clermont County late Tuesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.Full Story >
A federal grand jury has indicted a former Hamilton County deputy sheriff with using unreasonable force while on the job, federal authorities announced Thursday.Full Story >
A federal grand jury has indicted a former Hamilton County deputy sheriff with using unreasonable force while on the job, federal authorities announced Thursday.Full Story >
On Thursday, the Ohio Supreme Court decided to uphold the death sentence of a Warren County man who was convicted in the murder of his friend in 2014.Full Story >
On Thursday, the Ohio Supreme Court decided to uphold the death sentence of a Warren County man who was convicted in the murder of his friend in 2014.Full Story >