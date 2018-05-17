Busch attorney: We know who called the feds

There's now new information from last week's federal raid on Busch's Country Corner at Findlay Market. The butcher shop is accused of food stamp fraud of $3.4 million.

According to the attorney representing the Busch's, it was a disgruntled competitor at Findlay Market. The shop has remained open since the raid, but they are not accepting EBT cards.

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, federal law enforcement officials suspect that the family used an elaborate scheme to bilk the government out of nearly $3.5 million in fake food stamp transactions over the past eight years.

"The owners of Busch's Country store want the public to know that they deny the allegations," Attorney Ben Dusing said.

He wouldn't name names, but Dusing said the feds were called because of some bad blood between the Busch's and another shop owner.

"There's been some animosity down there and the Busch's have been on the wrong end of some poor treatment for a very long time and this is like the culmination of a feud that goes back a long way," he said.

Busch's Country Corner, which specializes in Amish meats and poultry, has been a staple at Findlay Market for more than two decades.

The Enquirer reports that since 2010, nearly 64 percent of the shop's total transactions through the SNAP or EBT program were fraudulent. Dusing said Busch's doesn't rely on that much state subsidized business.

"It takes food stamps. It serves those customers like it would any other. But that's not the business," he said.

The government said the way the scheme worked was someone with an EBT card would pretend to make a purchase - sometimes in the thousands of dollars. The shopper would then get back about half of the charged amount with just a few groceries, while the shop pocketed the difference.

Dusing said that's why federal agents were called in to investigate.

Federal officials estimate store owners and individuals commit nearly $1 billion in SNAP program fraud and trafficking a year.

At this point, no criminal charges have been filed.

Dusing said the Busch's are relying on the truth to come out to clear their good name.

