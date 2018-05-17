WATCH: Down syndrome baseball player celebrates home run with awesome dance moves

LONG ISLAND, NY (RNN) – Some baseball players dream of making it to the major leagues – “The Show.”

Billy, a young baseball player with Down Syndrome, is happy to be the show.

The video of his opening day home run – complete with sweet dance moves - is an internet sensation, racking up more than 2.5 million views and 50,000 shares.

Make sure to watch to the end for the big finish. Wait for it …

Billy plays in the League of Yes. It’s a baseball program for people of all ages with disabilities.

“Our objective is to provide an opportunity for those individuals to experience the joy and benefits that come from playing our national pastime,” the league’s mission statement said.

Kristine Fitzpatrick started the program in 2010.

"We hope that it shows that you can be friends with a child with special needs and to understand that they are just kids, too," Fitzpatrick told CBS. "We want to break that barrier of acceptance."

Over the last eight years, the program has grown to more than 300 players with more than 1,400 volunteers working with them.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.