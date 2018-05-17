New Niger video shows harrowing escape of US forces

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Dramatic new drone video of the Niger ambush that killed four American soldiers shows U.S. forces desperately trying to escape, and fighting for their lives after friendly Nigerien forces mistook them for the enemy.
It shows how the fleeing troops set up a quick defensive location on the edge of a swamp and -- thinking they were soon to die -- wrote messages home to their loved ones.
The nearly 23-minute video was released by the Pentagon with explanatory narration. It includes material that wasn't made public last week when the Pentagon released a final report on the attack.
U.S. and Nigerien forces were ambushed after an October mission seeking a high-level militant in the west African nation. Among the troops, four Americans and four Nigeriens were gunned down.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
There is a more than decent chance you found yourself in front of a screen this week attempting to hear either "Laurel" or "Yanny" while a particular audio clip played.Full Story >
There is a more than decent chance you found yourself in front of a screen this week attempting to hear either "Laurel" or "Yanny" while a particular audio clip played.Full Story >
A boy suffered serious injuries in a hit-skip crash in Clermont County late Tuesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.Full Story >
A boy suffered serious injuries in a hit-skip crash in Clermont County late Tuesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
According to the attorney representing the Busch's, it was a disgruntled competitor at Findlay Market. The shop has remained open since the raid, but they are not accepting EBT cards.Full Story >
According to the attorney representing the Busch's, it was a disgruntled competitor at Findlay Market. The shop has remained open since the raid, but they are not accepting EBT cards.Full Story >
A 29-year-old child rape suspect was convicted by a Kenton County jury on Thursday.Full Story >
A 29-year-old child rape suspect was convicted by a Kenton County jury on Thursday.Full Story >