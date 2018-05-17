Teens raise money for man who stopped bat-wielding attacker

Three teenagers saved from a bat-wielding attacker are trying to help their hero heal.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to pay for the medical expenses of a Montgomery Steak N’ Shake Manager that stepped in to protect a trio of teenage girls. In the early hours of May 11, police say a man with a metal bat was breaking out windshields at the Chevrolet car lot next to Steak N’ Shake. Three customers were returning to their car when the man chased the teenagers back into the restaurant.

According to the girls, the suspect, Devin Galinari, took a swing at one of them before they could get to safety.

The Steak N’ Shake Manager stepped in as the girls took cover in the back. According to police and court records, Galinari struck the manager in the head with the bat.

Galinari is also accused of busting out the windows on eight vehicles at the neighboring Chevrolet Dealership and busting out windows at The Church of the Savior in Montgomery.

He is expected back in court May 22. The 21-year-old is facing a felony assault charge and two felony vandalism charges.

