New Niger ambush video adds detail to attack that killed 4 US soldiers

Births have been declining since 2014, but 2017 saw the greatest year-to-year drop - about 92,000 less than the previous year.Full Story >
Births have been declining since 2014, but 2017 saw the greatest year-to-year drop - about 92,000 less than the previous year.Full Story >
Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.Full Story >
Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.Full Story >
Since it began in March, the outbreak has killed one person and sickened 172 people in 32 states.Full Story >
Since it began in March, the outbreak has killed one person and sickened 172 people in 32 states.Full Story >
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.Full Story >
Ongoing eruptions in Kilauea's east rift zone are triggering ongoing concerns.Full Story >
Authorities are again warning residents in the Big Island's Ka'u district to be prepared for ashfall and potentially "hazardous air quality" through the day.Full Story >
Authorities are again warning residents in the Big Island's Ka'u district to be prepared for ashfall and potentially "hazardous air quality" through the day.Full Story >