Basketball 'escort queen' arrested on forged checks charge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police have arrested the self-proclaimed "escort queen" at the center of a sex scandal involving the University of Louisville's basketball team.

News outlets report Katina Powell was arrested Thursday, moments after the court told her to vacate her Louisville home. She was wearing a Louisville Cardinals football shirt.

An arrest report says Powell is accused of stealing checks totaling $2,900 and trying to cash them last month at a liquor store.

Powell had been ordered to vacate her Louisville home after her daughter was accused of pointing a handgun at a man outside. The incident was deemed to be a violation of the lease.

In a book, Powell called herself the "escort queen." She allegedly provided women for sex with Louisville basketball recruits and players between 2010 and 2014, ultimately leading the NCAA to revoke the Cardinals' 2013 men's basketball championship.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.