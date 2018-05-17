Basketball 'escort queen' arrested on forged checks charge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police have arrested the self-proclaimed "escort queen" at the center of a sex scandal involving the University of Louisville's basketball team.
News outlets report Katina Powell was arrested Thursday, moments after the court told her to vacate her Louisville home. She was wearing a Louisville Cardinals football shirt.
An arrest report says Powell is accused of stealing checks totaling $2,900 and trying to cash them last month at a liquor store.
Powell had been ordered to vacate her Louisville home after her daughter was accused of pointing a handgun at a man outside. The incident was deemed to be a violation of the lease.
In a book, Powell called herself the "escort queen." She allegedly provided women for sex with Louisville basketball recruits and players between 2010 and 2014, ultimately leading the NCAA to revoke the Cardinals' 2013 men's basketball championship.
Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
There is a more than decent chance you found yourself in front of a screen this week attempting to hear either "Laurel" or "Yanny" while a particular audio clip played.Full Story >
There is a more than decent chance you found yourself in front of a screen this week attempting to hear either "Laurel" or "Yanny" while a particular audio clip played.Full Story >
A boy suffered serious injuries in a hit-skip crash in Clermont County late Tuesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.Full Story >
A boy suffered serious injuries in a hit-skip crash in Clermont County late Tuesday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
According to the attorney representing the Busch's, it was a disgruntled competitor at Findlay Market. The shop has remained open since the raid, but they are not accepting EBT cards.Full Story >
According to the attorney representing the Busch's, it was a disgruntled competitor at Findlay Market. The shop has remained open since the raid, but they are not accepting EBT cards.Full Story >
A 29-year-old child rape suspect was convicted by a Kenton County jury on Thursday.Full Story >
A 29-year-old child rape suspect was convicted by a Kenton County jury on Thursday.Full Story >