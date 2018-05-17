People don't know how to feel about the Yanny/Laurel successor

None of the dogs weighed more than 40 pounds or were taller than knee-high.Full Story >
None of the dogs weighed more than 40 pounds or were taller than knee-high.Full Story >
D.B. Cooper hijacked a plane in 1971, took a $200,000 ransom and parachuted into the night, disappearing forever. Now a book purports to reveal his identity.Full Story >
D.B. Cooper hijacked a plane in 1971, took a $200,000 ransom and parachuted into the night, disappearing forever. Now a book purports to reveal his identity.Full Story >
Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.Full Story >
Authorities say a school bus and dump truck have collided on a New Jersey highway and multiple people are injured.Full Story >
Authorities are again warning residents in the Big Island's Ka'u district to be prepared for ashfall and potentially "hazardous air quality" through the day.Full Story >
Authorities are again warning residents in the Big Island's Ka'u district to be prepared for ashfall and potentially "hazardous air quality" through the day.Full Story >
A Jackson Academy senior died in a car crash on Ridgewood Road just one day before she was set to graduate.Full Story >
A Jackson Academy senior died in a car crash on Ridgewood Road just one day before she was set to graduate.Full Story >