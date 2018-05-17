People don't know how to feel about the Yanny/Laurel successor

There is a more than decent chance you found yourself in front of a screen this week attempting to hear either "Laurel" or "Yanny" while a particular audio clip played.

Some people could only hear "Yanny." Some people could only hear "Laurel." Some heard "Yanny" at first but couldn't stop hearing "Laurel" after a certain point.

It was/is chaos -- cats getting along with dogs, mass hysteria.

This all pales in comparison to the "Brainstorm/Green Needle" video that popped up Wednesday on Reddit.

Posters say that the listener can simply hear what they want to hear, either "Brainstorm" or "Green Needle" on any given listen.

Hear for yourself:

guys....play this clip with the audio on.



If you think of the word "Brainstorm" you will hear Brainstorm.

If you think of the words "Green Needle" you will hear Green Needle.



We are officially in the matrix and I have no idea what is going on pic.twitter.com/PAwWlTn0GN — Hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) May 17, 2018

Think the Laurel or Yanny thing is weird?



You can hear the words ‘Brainstorm’ or ‘Green Needle’ based on which word you think about. Try it.pic.twitter.com/7TrS9XNhNR — George Aylett (@GeorgeAylett) May 17, 2018

