Authorities respond to fatal ATV incident in Boone County creek - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Authorities respond to fatal ATV incident in Boone County creek

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Raycom Media/file Raycom Media/file
BOONE COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

Authorities responded to a fatal ATV incident Thursday in northern Kentucky.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in Verona, near Verona-Mudlick and Carr roads. Verona is about 30 miles southwest of Cincinnati.

Authorities say the ATV went into a creek, and that the coroner has been called regarding the wreck.

FOX19 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • Ex-boyfriend of blast victim arrested on bomb charge

    Ex-boyfriend of blast victim arrested on bomb charge

    Thursday, May 17 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-17 04:25:48 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 8:55 PM EDT2018-05-18 00:55:57 GMT
    (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...(Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP). Orange County first responders investigate the scene of an explosion in Aliso Viejo, Calif., on Tuesday, May 15, 2018. The blast involved a building under renovation but the cause was not immediat...

    Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

    Full Story >

    Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.

    Full Story >

  • 'Excited and scared': Hawaii volcano spews huge cloud of ash

    'Excited and scared': Hawaii volcano spews huge cloud of ash

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-05-16 18:09:23 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 8:55 PM EDT2018-05-18 00:55:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). Lava shoots into the night sky from active fissures on the lower east rift of the Kilauea volcano, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, near Pahoa, Hawaii.
    A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.Full Story >
    A geophysicist says a plume that's rising from the Kilauea volcano summit on Hawaii's Big Island does not contain as much ash as it did Tuesday.Full Story >

  • N. Korea unlikely to return to talks with South over drills

    N. Korea unlikely to return to talks with South over drills

    Wednesday, May 16 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-05-17 03:09:39 GMT
    Thursday, May 17 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-05-18 00:53:33 GMT
    In this May 13, 2018, photo, a man watches a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)In this May 13, 2018, photo, a man watches a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)

    Analysts said it's unlikely that North Korea intends to scuttle all diplomacy. More likely, they said, is that it wants to gain leverage ahead of the talks between Kim and Trump, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

    Full Story >

    Analysts said it's unlikely that North Korea intends to scuttle all diplomacy. More likely, they said, is that it wants to gain leverage ahead of the talks between Kim and Trump, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly