Authorities respond to fatal ATV incident in Boone County creek

Authorities responded to a fatal ATV incident Thursday in northern Kentucky.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in Verona, near Verona-Mudlick and Carr roads. Verona is about 30 miles southwest of Cincinnati.

Authorities say the ATV went into a creek, and that the coroner has been called regarding the wreck.

