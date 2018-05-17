Police want to know who keeps defecating in this under-construction Warren County home

Someone has pooped on the floor of an under-construction Warren County home four times since May 6 and police want to know who is at fault.

Clearcreek Township police shared this Facebook post in an attempt to get the word out on this peculiar trespassing case:

The latest incident appears to have taken place May 13, shortly after 8 p.m. The post is said to feature video of two people in the home.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 937-748-1267.

