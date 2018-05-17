Woman accused of driving back to scene of bar scuffle, trying to run people over

Police say the woman who tried to run people over with her vehicle after a Delhi Township bar fight is now in custody. (WXIX)

Police say the woman who tried to run people over with her vehicle after a Delhi Township bar fight is now in custody.

On May 5 around 2:06 a.m., Kara Williams, 20, and two of her friends were seen on surveillance video walking into Jocko's Pub in the 4800 block of Delhi Road.

"The guy at the door told her to leave," said bar owner Kathy Jacimine. "She pushed passed him and walked up to the bartender."

Jacimine said Williams and her crew had choice words for the staff because they could not get service. Security came over to escort her and her friends out of the bar. While that was happening, one of the doormen puts his hands on the shoulder of one of Williams' friends and they two got into a wrestling match, according to Jacimine.

Williams is accused of going back to her car before returning and attempting to run people over.

The victims were Robert Kinser and his fiancé Ginger Flannery. They say she tried to hit them once, and when it didn't work, she tried again to strike them both with her van.

Flannery is recovering from several injuries including a concussion and bruised ribs.

"The one thing I can remember is when I hit my head the pain. It was very painful. Everything was black. The next thing I remember is waking up at UC (Medical Center) in their trauma unit," she said.

Flannery explains that she was nearly hit again but was saved by a friend.

"One of the people said she revved the car up and was going to run me over and actually pulled me out of the way, so I didn't get hit a second time," she said.

Williams is expected to be arraigned Friday at 9 a.m. on charges of felonious assault.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.