'Spiderman' spreads joy around Boston

A young man dressed as a superhero has been popping up around Boston to entertain kids and put smiles on faces. (Source: WCVB/CNN)

BOSTON (WCVB/CNN) – Spiderman has been popping up around the city, hanging around, entertaining kids and spreading joy.

Bostonians first caught him hanging upside down on the subway. Video of the unusual commute made the friendly neighborhood Spiderman a local viral hit.

"I love photo-bombing people. It's amazing," said Spiderman, aka 19-year-old Jalen Latimer.

Latimer admitted he dresses as Spidey for the attention, but he also does it for the smiles.

"I thought it was amazing. I just thought it was so cute. Adorable," resident Carole Brooke said. "I think it's a good thing. We need a little joy."

A movie buff, Latimer works at a local theater. He decided to turn his hobby into a message.

"For me, it's all about the kids," Latimer said. "I love seeing their reactions. I love bringing joy to their faces."

Latimer said he plans on volunteering at Boston Children's Hospital soon.

"A lot of kids love it. I've had kids run up to me and hug me," Latimer said.

