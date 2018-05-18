Professor drops plan to give female students boosted grades

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - The University of Akron says a professor did not follow through with a plan to give female students boosted grades to encourage them to enter the information sciences field.
University officials said Wednesday that Dr. Liping Liu's aim may have been "laudable" but his approach was "clearly unacceptable." They say he did not actually adjust any student's grade based on gender and he has reaffirmed his commitment to the school's grading standards.
Liu had sent an email to his systems analysis and design class noting that female students may see their grades bumped up as part of a "national movement" to get more women into information sciences.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police say the woman who tried to run people over with her vehicle after a Delhi Township bar fight is now in custody.Full Story >
Police say the woman who tried to run people over with her vehicle after a Delhi Township bar fight is now in custody.Full Story >
Authorities responded to a fatal ATV incident Thursday in northern Kentucky.Full Story >
Authorities responded to a fatal ATV incident Thursday in northern Kentucky.Full Story >
Police are investigating a death in northern Kentucky.Full Story >
Police are investigating a death in northern Kentucky.Full Story >
A few auto businesses in Middletown are fed up after being targeted by thieves.Full Story >
A few auto businesses in Middletown are fed up after being targeted by thieves.Full Story >
A Netflix show that sparked conversation and some controversy in 2017 is back in the limelight with the second season debuting Friday.Full Story >
A Netflix show that sparked conversation and some controversy in 2017 is back in the limelight with the second season debuting Friday.Full Story >