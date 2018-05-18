'It smelled like sulfur:' Ash falls near Hawaii volcano

After a months-long investigation, officers arrested a man on child pornography charges, according to the Blue Ash Police Department.Full Story >
This summer, you can sit high above the sky and take in the views of the Greater Cincinnati Area, but only for six weeks.Full Story >
Two crash victims suffered serious injuries in a Columbia Parkway head-on crash that closed the road for about three hours during the morning rush Friday.Full Story >
A construction worker was taken to the hospital Friday morning after an awning collapsed at a work site, according to Cincinnati Police.Full Story >
Cincinnati police officials are taking a closer look at a case involving one of their sergeants firing a gun during a chase more than two years ago after FOX19 NOW investigated.Full Story >
AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years agoFull Story >
A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has spewed a steely gray plume of ash into the sky that began raining down on a nearby townFull Story >
The morbid joke that a West Wing aide made about a gravely ill United States senator has become a rarity in the frenetic whirlwind of news around President Donald Trump: a controversy with staying power.Full Story >
Last year saw the lowest number of U.S. births in 30 years, with birth rates declining not only for women in their teens and 20s but also women in their 30sFull Story >
President Donald Trump is hammering California for its so-called sanctuary immigration policiesFull Story >
Donald Trump Jr. told a Senate panel that he didn't think there was anything wrong with meeting a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton ahead of the 2016 electionFull Story >
President Donald Trump pays emotional tribute to fallen law enforcement officers and the loved ones who carry on without themFull Story >
A glowing Taraji P. Henson is talking about how she first fell for her new fiance, Super Bowl winner Kelvin HaydenFull Story >
A California woman is denying that she or her husband abused their 10 children after authorities said the kids suffered puncture wounds, burns and injuries consistent with being shot with a pellet gunFull Story >
