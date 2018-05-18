Ex-Ballard, Knicks star Houston to honor 'Little Brothers'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Former Ballard High School basketball star and NBA New York Knicks assistant general manager Allan Houston will honor a second class of boys graduating from his mentoring program.

Houston will join Big Brothers/Big Sisters on Saturday to recognize the "Little Brothers" at the organization's Louisville office. His Mentoring Initiative pairs adult mentors and youngsters facing adversity in structured activities and basketball workshops.

Since the initiative's 2016 launch, 36 Big and Little Brothers have participated. Houston said in a release that his program "has far exceeded our expectations - building lifelong friendships and a positive legacy."

Houston, 47, played collegiately at Tennessee before being selected 11th overall in the first round of the 1993 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons. He played nine of his 13 seasons with the Knicks and was a two-time All-Star.

