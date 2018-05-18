Kentucky police department to pass out freezer pops to kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police in one Kentucky city are hoping to collect 100,000 frosty treats to pass out to children this summer.

Lexington Officer Ryan Holland is leading the effort to collect donations of freezer pops to connect police and kids. Police said in a news release that the freezer pops are taken to summer camps, city pools and other youth events.

Last year, residents, businesses and organizations donated more than 72,000 pops.

The fundraiser starts Friday and runs for one week. Donations can be dropped off at any Lexington police roll call or headquarters during regular business hours. Unfrozen pops in boxes are preferred. Monetary donations can be made online , with "freeze pop fundraiser" in the comment section.

