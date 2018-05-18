Las Vegas police: Suspect with evidently fake gun arrested after mall scare

South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.Full Story >
Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.
In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take on what got Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump to the negotiating table.
Births have been declining since 2014, but 2017 saw the greatest year-to-year drop - about 92,000 less than the previous year.
Authorities are investigating whether a California woman killed in an explosion at the day spa that she owned was targeted in the crime.
