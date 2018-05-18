Las Vegas police: Suspect with evidently fake gun arrested after mall scare

There was a heavy police presence at a Las Vegas mall Thursday night after reports of a masked man with a gun walking around. (Source: KSNV/CNN)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CNN) – Dozens of police cars responded to a Las Vegas mall Thursday night after authorities received reports of a man walking around with a gun.

Officials said they obtained video of a person wearing a mask and carrying a long gun.

Officers shut down the immediate area and searched Boulevard Mall several times, but were at first unable to locate a suspect.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Police arrested the suspected masked gunman later Thursday night, KVVU-TV reported.

Police said the gun "appears to be fake." The suspect was not identified.

