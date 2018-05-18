Las Vegas police: Suspect with evidently fake gun arrested after - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Las Vegas police: Suspect with evidently fake gun arrested after mall scare

There was a heavy police presence at a Las Vegas mall Thursday night after reports of a masked man with a gun walking around. (Source: KSNV/CNN) There was a heavy police presence at a Las Vegas mall Thursday night after reports of a masked man with a gun walking around. (Source: KSNV/CNN)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CNN) – Dozens of police cars responded to a Las Vegas mall Thursday night after authorities received reports of a man walking around with a gun.

Officials said they obtained video of a person wearing a mask and carrying a long gun.

Officers shut down the immediate area and searched Boulevard Mall several times, but were at first unable to locate a suspect.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported.

Police arrested the suspected masked gunman later Thursday night, KVVU-TV reported.

Police said the gun "appears to be fake." The suspect was not identified.

Copyright 2018 KLAS via CNN. Raycom News Network contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Police: Person arrested after shots fired at Trump golf club

    Police: Person arrested after shots fired at Trump golf club

    Friday, May 18 2018 3:50 AM EDT2018-05-18 07:50:07 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 5:01 AM EDT2018-05-18 09:01:02 GMT

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    Full Story >

    South Florida authorities say a person is in custody after police responded to a call of shots fired at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami that's owned by President Donald Trump.

    Full Story >

  • Investigators probe cause of school bus crash that killed 2

    Investigators probe cause of school bus crash that killed 2

    Friday, May 18 2018 12:40 AM EDT2018-05-18 04:40:09 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 4:51 AM EDT2018-05-18 08:51:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). Emergency personnel work at the scene of a school bus and dump truck collision, injuring multiple people, on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive, N.J., Thursday, May 17, 2018.

    Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

    Full Story >

    Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.

    Full Story >

  • Ahead of Trump summit, Kim Jong Un crafts a careful message

    Ahead of Trump summit, Kim Jong Un crafts a careful message

    Thursday, May 17 2018 9:29 PM EDT2018-05-18 01:29:55 GMT
    Friday, May 18 2018 4:51 AM EDT2018-05-18 08:51:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2016, file photo, North Koreans read their leader Kim Jong Un's speech published in the local newspaper in Pyongyang, North Korea. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have one big thing in common as they ...(AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File). FILE - In this May 8, 2016, file photo, North Koreans read their leader Kim Jong Un's speech published in the local newspaper in Pyongyang, North Korea. Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have one big thing in common as they ...

    In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take on what got Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump to the negotiating table.

    Full Story >

    In a country where there is no Twitter but lots of fake news, North Koreans are getting a very different take on what got Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump to the negotiating table.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly