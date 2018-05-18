The Pub will hold Royal Wedding watch parties - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married Saturday. Their official engagement photos were released earlier this year. (Photo: Kensington Palace Twitter handle) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married Saturday. Their official engagement photos were released earlier this year. (Photo: Kensington Palace Twitter handle)
The wait is almost over.

The Royal Wedding is Saturday morning and folks will be heading out bright and early to watch parties or hosting one of their own.

The Pub in Rookwood and Crestview Hills are hosting special watch parties Saturday morning with special royal drinks, food, giveaways and of course wedding cake.

The celebration of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Pub Rookwood is located at 2692 Edmondson Road in Norwood. Phone: 513-841-2748.

The Pub Crestview Hills is at 2853 Dixie Highway.. Phone: 859-426-7827

