The Pub will hold Royal Wedding watch parties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married Saturday. Their official engagement photos were released earlier this year. (Photo: Kensington Palace Twitter handle)

The wait is almost over.

The Royal Wedding is Saturday morning and folks will be heading out bright and early to watch parties or hosting one of their own.

The Pub in Rookwood and Crestview Hills are hosting special watch parties Saturday morning with special royal drinks, food, giveaways and of course wedding cake.

The celebration of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's big day 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Pub Rookwood is located at 2692 Edmondson Road in Norwood. Phone: 513-841-2748.

The Pub Crestview Hills is at 2853 Dixie Highway.. Phone: 859-426-7827

?? 200 Amalfi lemons

?? 500 organic eggs from Suffolk

?? 20kgs of butter

?? 20kgs of flour

?? 20kgs of sugar

?? 10 bottles of Sandringham Elderflower Cordial



The baking of the #RoyalWedding cake is under way! pic.twitter.com/b3jhwtOwOP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2018

