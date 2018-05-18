Royal wedding: Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down aisle

Ending days of speculation, Meghan Markle says her father will not be able to attend her wedding to Prince Harry due to health problems.

(AP Photo/Frank Augstein). A carriage is driven through the streets of Windsor, England during a rehearsal for the procession of the upcoming wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Thursday, May 17, 2018. Preparations are being made in th...

Markle's dad too ill for wedding but mom has tea with royals

Ready or not, Harry and Meghan prepare for big day.

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend the traditional Christmas Day service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. Royal w...

Prince Charles to walk Meghan down aisle at royal wedding

Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince Charles stand with performers on stage at at the Royal Albert Hall in London on April 21 for a concert to celebrate the queen's 92nd birthday. (Andrew Parsons/Pool via AP)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to marry on Saturday. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – Prince Charles, Prince Harry's father, will walk Harry's bride down the aisle, Kensington Palace confirmed.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, Kensington Palace announced Meghan Markle's father will not be attending the wedding.

Thomas Markle is apparently saying home for health reasons. He reportedly suffered a heart attack recently and has had a heart procedure to clear blocked arteries.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace, Meghan Markle said, "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to wed Saturday in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

It was previously reported Thomas Markle decided he wouldn't attend the wedding after it was revealed he was paid to take paparazzi-style photos and also because of his recent health problems.

Then Thomas Markle was quoted as saying he wouldn't want to miss the historic moment.

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, met Prince William, Kate, and their two oldest children on Thursday and will meet Queen Elizabeth II on Friday.

