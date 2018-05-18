Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down aisle. Details on local Royal Wedding watch parties in the app, on air

(CNN) - Prince Charles, Prince Harry's father, will walk Harry's bride down the aisle, Kensington Palace confirmed.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," the statement said.

Just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, Kensington Palace announced Meghan Markle's father will not be attending the wedding.

Thomas Markle is apparently saying home for health reasons. He reportedly suffered a heart attack recently and has had a heart procedure to clear blocked arteries.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace, Meghan Markle said, "I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to wed Saturday in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

It was previously reported Thomas Markle decided he wouldn't attend the wedding after it was revealed he was paid to take paparazzi-style photos and also because of his recent health problems.

Then Thomas Markle was quoted as saying he wouldn't want to miss the historic moment.

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, met senior members of the royal family Thursday, including Queen Elizabeth II.

