Crash will keep Columbia Parkway closed until 'well after rush hour,' police say

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA TUSCULUM, OH (FOX19) -

Columbia Parkway will be shut down "until well after rush hour" Friday morning due to a serious crash, Cincinnati police said.

Inbound traffic is closed at Tusculum Avenue; inbound motorists cannot get past Red Bank Road, the Beechmont Levee and the Eastern Avenue exit.

The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m.

Initial dispatches indicate it was a head-on collision that trapped and seriously hurt two people.

One of them has critical, life-threatening injuries, according to initial emergency communication reports. The other has serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Cincinnati fire crews extricated both people shortly after the crash was reported. The patients were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The police department's Traffic Unit was called to the scene to investigate.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way and will update this story throughout the morning.

