MA state rep accused of choking opponent

LOWELL, MA (WBZ/CNN) – A Massachusetts state lawmaker was in court Thursday, defending himself against allegations that he assaulted one of his political opponents.

In Lowell's Cambodia Town neighborhood, locals said one ugly political fight is putting their proud community to the test.

Sam Meas took the man he's running against, state Rep. Rady Mom, to court.

"The exchange that Mr. Mom and I had was full of profanities. I cannot describe it in an interview," Meas said.

Meas used to be Mom's campaign manager. Now he's one of his challengers.

In four incidents, Meas said Mom was overly aggressive.

The most serious incident allegedly happened at a Lowell banquet hall, where they were both at a party earlier this month.

"He became very belligerent. He grabbed me, my hand, choked my throat, pulled the collar of my shirt down and put his fist against my rib cage," Meas said.

The building's owner said he looked through security footage and saw nothing like that.

Others who were there said the same.

Mom also denied the accusations. He even demonstrated with his attorney how he enthusiastically shook hands with and hugged Meas that day.

And a judge found there was not enough to Meas' claims to warrant a harassment order for Mom to stay away.

