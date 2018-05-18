Woman allegedly faked pregnancy for hospital access

Authorities are searching for a woman accused of faking a pregnancy to enter hospital labor and delivery areas. (Source: WRTV/CNN)

MUNCIE, IN (WRTV/CNN) – Authorities in Indiana are on the lookout for a woman accused of faking a pregnancy to gain access to hospital labor and delivery areas.

It's believed the woman did just that at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.

It's unclear whether there’s surveillance video of her.

Ball Memorial wouldn’t say whether they've identified the woman in question, but said: "While no related criminal activity has taken place or charges have been filed, hospital police, leadership and team members remain vigilant. The safety and the very best care of patients and guests are always the highest priority."

Community Health North Hospital, which delivers the most babies in the state, said it's crucial to run regular, unannounced drills in times like these, to make sure no one has access to newborns who shouldn't.

"As soon as a baby is delivered, we put identification on the baby, which does include a security tag," said Jamie Phillippe, the director of the NICU at Community Health North.

When such threats come in, Community Health North staff members share photos of people of interest and constantly monitor video feeds.

