Ohio sees another dip in unemployment rate in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials say Ohio's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.3 percent in April, but remained higher than the national rate.
The state unemployment rate decreased from 4.4 percent in March and was lower than the 5.1 percent rate for April 2017.
The national rate was 3.9 percent in April, down from 4.1 percent in March and 4.4 percent in April 2017.
The state's Job and Family Services Department says Ohio's nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased by 1,000 jobs from March to April.
Ohio reported job gains in sectors that include trade transportation and utilities; professional and business services; other services; and information. Employment losses were reported in leisure and hospitality; financial activities; and educational and health services.
Government employment in Ohio decreased by 1,400 jobs in April.
