Construction worker injured in awning collapse

A construction worker was taken to the hospital Friday morning after an awning collapsed at a work site, according to Cincinnati Police.

Medics pulled the victim from the debris just before 9 a.m. in the 500 block of Main Street, said police.

The worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

@CincyPD & @CincyFireEMS on scene of a collapsed awning in the 500 block of Main St. One construction worker sustained non-life-threatening injuries & has been transported to UCMC for treatment. pic.twitter.com/KM26Hyj3cp — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) May 18, 2018

