Construction worker injured in awning collapse

A construction worker was taken to the hospital Friday morning after an awning collapsed at a work site, according to Cincinnati Police.

Medics pulled the victim from the debris just before 9 a.m. in the 500 block of Main Street, said police.

The worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

