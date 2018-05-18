Reports of active school shooter at Texas high school

Police have responded to reports of an active school shooting situation in Santa Fe, TX. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

SANTA FE, TX (RNN) - Authorities in Santa Fe, TX, have responded to a reported active school shooter situation at Santa Fe High School.

"This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter," the Santa Fe School Independent District said in a statement Friday. "The district has initiated a lockdown. "We will send out additional information as soon as it is available."

Witnesses told KRTK the shooting took place in an art class around 7:30 and 7:45 a.m. There is no word yet on injuries.

Galveston County Sheriff's Maj. Douglas Hudson told the Associated Press units are responding to reports of shots fired but could not give further details.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have also responded to the school.

Santa Fe is located between Houston and Galveston. The city has about 13,000 residents.

