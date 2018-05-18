Coroner: Asphyxia killed S. Indiana power plant worker

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) - A coroner says a worker died of asphyxiation in an accident at a Duke Energy power plant in southern Indiana.
Clarence R. Sieveking Jr. was pronounced dead Monday following the accident at Duke Energy's Gallagher Station power plant in New Albany.
Floyd County's deputy coroner confirmed in an autopsy released Thursday that the 65-year-old Sieveking died in an industrial accident. Authorities have not described the circumstances of the accident.
The News and Tribune reports that an Indiana Department of Labor spokeswoman says a final report on Sieveking's death could take weeks to complete. Duke Energy spokeswoman Angeline Protogere says the company is conducting a "thorough investigation" into Sieveking's death.
Sieveking worked at the coal-fired power plant for 36 years, and is survived by two children and two grandchildren.
Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com
