Judge apologizes to Ohio man kicked by officer at sentencing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A judge in Ohio's capital city of Columbus has apologized to a man who was kicked in the head by a police officer before sentencing him to prison.
The Columbus Dispatch reports Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Richard Frye told 27-year-old Demarko Anderson Thursday he was apologizing on behalf of the public. Frye then sentenced Anderson to four years in prison for aggravated menacing and carrying a concealed weapon.
A jury convicted Anderson of those charges last month, but acquitted him of a charge related to an allegation he fired a shot into an apartment building.
Anderson thanked the judge for the apology.
Columbus police officer Zachary Rosen was fired after a video surfaced of him kicking Anderson in April 2017. An arbitrator gave him his job back in March.
Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
