Blue Ash man facing 29-count indictment in child porn case

After a months-long investigation, officers arrested a man on child pornography charges, according to the Blue Ash Police Department.

Members of the Blue Ash Police and U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team arrested Scott Cook on Friday.

The Hamilton County Grand Jury has indicted Cook on 29-counts of child pornography related charges.

Cook was formally charged with 3 counts of Gross Sexual Imposition. 22 counts of Illegal Use of a Minor in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, 2 counts of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles, and 2 counts of Endangering Children.

Cook was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

