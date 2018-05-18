Trump's pick to head Veterans Affairs: Robert Wilkie

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump shakes hands with Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, during an event on prison reform in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 18, 2018, in Washington. Trump announced he's nominating ...

WASHINGTON (AP) - Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie is President Donald Trump's pick to permanently lead the beleaguered department.

Wilkie is a former Pentagon undersecretary for personnel and readiness. He's led the agency for two months, ever since Trump fired David Shulkin amid an internal revolt and questions about his compliance with ethics rules.

Wilkie appeared in the White House press briefing room Thursday to accept a check for the amount of Trump's first-quarter salary, which he donated to the agency.

Trump revealed his decision during a prison reform event at the White House. Trump previously nominated White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson for the job, but he withdrew last month.

