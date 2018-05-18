3 people killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in Ohio

POMEROY, Ohio (AP) - The State Highway Patrol says three North Carolina residents who were passengers in an SUV that went left of center and collided head-on with a semitrailer in southern Ohio have been killed.

The passengers in the crash Thursday morning in Meigs County have been identified as 78-year-old Maxine Boulware, 73-year-old William Brame, and 66-year-old Dorothy Brame, all of Clemmons, North Carolina. The driver of the SUV, 80-year-old Brooks Boulware, was flown to a Huntington, West Virginia, hospital for treatment.

The driver of the semitrailer, a 35-year-old California man, received minor injuries.

The state patrol says the crash occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Route 33.

