Plane crashes in Havana, Cuba; 100 on board

At least 100 people were on a plane that crashed after taking off from Havana, Cuba. (Source: Raycom Media)

HAVANA, CUBA (RNN) – A Boeing 737 Blue Panorama flight carrying more than 100 people crashed after taking off from Jose Marti Airport, Cuba's state media tells CNN.

Earlier reports said the plane was a Cubana de Aviacion flight, which is Cuba's national carrier.

A huge fireball was seen according to CNN, and a Twitter user tweeted a photo of a large black plume of smoke in the air.

The plane was headed to Holguin, which is on the south east side of the island.

Plane crash in Cuba, American flight crashed shortly after take off ?? #cuba #planecrash pic.twitter.com/W4IuiIaF1K — Matt Blakeley (@blakeley1990) May 18, 2018

