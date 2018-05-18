'Cop on a Rooftop' event raises money for Special Olympics

While there are plenty of jokes about cops and donut shops, the Springfield Police aren’t joking about partnering with one local donut shop to raise money for the Special Olympics.

The Springdale Police Department partnered with Dunkin' Donuts for the "Cop on a Rooftop" event on Friday to raise funds for the Ohio Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.

“Every year Ohio law enforcement does a torch run that benefits the Special Olympics,” said Officer Keenan Riordan. “We’re involved in the southwestern Ohio leg of the run, which is June 20th.”

The event took place at the Dunkin' Donuts located at the corner of Princeton Pike and Kemper Road in Springdale.

Volunteers were on hand to collect donations and those who donated received special perks such as a coffee mug, free donut, or a free refill.

Officer Riordan said although other departments have hosted a “Cop on a Rooftop” event he said, “This is the first time we’ve ever done an event like this.”

During the fundraising event, Officer Riordan was perched upon the Dunkin' Donuts roof with coffee and donut in hand soliciting donations from customers, visitors, and onlookers.

