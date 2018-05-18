'Cop on a Rooftop' event raises money for Special Olympics

The suspect is a student at the school. Another person of interest has been taken into custody as well.Full Story >
The suspect is a student at the school. Another person of interest has been taken into custody as well.Full Story >
Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.Full Story >
Investigators are working to determine why a school bus taking a group of fifth-graders on a field trip collided with a dump truck and tipped over in New Jersey, killing a student and a teacher.Full Story >
A man made nasty comments about the woman sitting next to him in a flight in fonts large enough for anyone to read.Full Story >
A man made nasty comments about the woman sitting next to him in a flight in fonts large enough for anyone to read.Full Story >
Reports say that at least eight people have been killed at Santa Fe High School, south of Houston, ABC13 Houston reports. The assistant principal said the shooter has been arrested and secured.Full Story >
Reports say that at least eight people have been killed at Santa Fe High School, south of Houston, ABC13 Houston reports. The assistant principal said the shooter has been arrested and secured.Full Story >