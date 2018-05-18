Lawsuit: Student was expelled for 'commentary' on shootings

DANVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A lawsuit charges that a Kentucky student was expelled over commentary on "the recent national trend of school shootings."
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports a parent of the 17-year-old sued Boyle County Public Schools officials last month. It says the boy, identified in court records only as W.H.R., was expelled without due process in February after fatal school shootings in Florida and Kentucky.
The lawsuit says other students alerted school staff to the boy's writing. It says the boy wrote the commentary in the third person, using techniques taught in his English class. The student's attorney, Bill Noelker, says the writing contained no direct or implicit threats.
Court records say school district officials deny the allegations. School attorney Dana Collins says the school stands behind its decision.
Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com
