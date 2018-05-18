Troopers seize $18K worth of ecstasy, hydrocodone pills in Warren County

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Michigan man and woman after a traffic stop in Warren County.

During the traffic stop, troopers seized 950 ecstasy pills and 290 hydrocodone pills valued at approximately $17,890.

On May 15, at 10:32 a.m., troopers stopped a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro with Michigan registration for a speed violation on I-75.

Troopers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and a probable cause search revealed the drugs.

The driver, Dennis Pinckey, 25, and passenger, Kierra Boone, 20 both from Detroit, were incarcerated in the Warren County Jail and charged with possession and trafficking in drugs.

If convicted, both could face up to 36 years in prison and up to a $70,000 fine.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.