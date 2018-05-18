Man brings US flag, handgun, to TX school shooting 'to offer them support'

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The school shooting occurred about an hour southeast of Houston on Friday. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – A man openly carrying a handgun showed up near the scene of a high school shooting in Texas on Friday, carrying an American flag and saying he was there to “offer them support.”

At least 10 people died in the shooting, many of them students, at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, TX, about an hour southeast of Houston.

The man was stopped by media outside a gas station near the school where many parents were gathering. He said when he saw the news of the shooting his thought was to “get to the school, make America great again.”

“Just 'God bless you all' would go a long ways right now for a lot of people,” the man said.

He then thanked the media, said, “God bless you all” and walked away.

Guns and prayers: A man shows up to the Santa Fe High School (Texas) shooting with an American flag and a gun. Another man says "it's an embarrassment." pic.twitter.com/TAixNrJCPp — Scott McGrew (@ScottMcGrew) May 18, 2018

Another man nearby then said “this idiot is walking down the street with a damn pistol on his side where we just had kids get shot.”

“I’m a gun rights person, I have guns,” he said. “But this idiot is walking down here and saying that he needs to ‘make America great again’ – that’s not what America needs. America needs prayers. We don’t need this crap.”

That man said he believed in the Second Amendment, but that “this guy right here is walking into a crime scene with a pistol on him and I hope they get him because this is a crime scene.”

“This is an embarrassment,” he said.

