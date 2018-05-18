US Sen. Sherrod Brown opens re-election bid with attack

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown has kicked off the general election season with an attack against his Republican rival, U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see), over the congressman's period as a registered lobbyist.

The 30-second spot, airing on Ohio broadcast outlets, suggests Renacci is currently a lobbyist, which he isn't.

The Associated Press reported in March that Renacci, a businessman and former Wadsworth mayor, failed to disclose nearly $50,000 in political contributions while registered as a lobbyist. The AP reported Renacci didn't terminate his lobbyist registration until four months after entering Congress.

Renacci's campaign says he never actively lobbied anyone and registered only as a precautionary measure. He amended his termination paperwork after the AP report.

Brown is among Senate Democrats who Republicans hope to oust in the Nov. 6 elections.

