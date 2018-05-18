1 killed in Fairfield crash, officials say - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

1 killed in Fairfield crash, officials say

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
WXIX/file WXIX/file
FAIRFIELD, OH (FOX19) -

Fairfield city officials say one person was killed in a Friday afternoon crash.

The single-vehicle incident took place in the 200 block of Joe Nuxhall Way.

Few details are known. Stay with FOX19 NOW for updates to this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly