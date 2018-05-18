Kenton Co. police seek public's help in finding missing teen - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Kenton Co. police seek public's help in finding missing teen

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
KENTON COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

Kenton County police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old, who they said has been missing since Saturday, May 12.

Kearstin Sparks is described as 5'1" and 110 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to a tweet from police, she is known to frequent the Alexandria and Florence areas.

If you have seen Sparks or know her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Kenton County Emergency Communications Center at 859-356-3191.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly