Pedestrian bridge installed on Licking Greenway

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.Full Story >
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.Full Story >
A man made nasty comments about the woman sitting next to him in a flight in fonts large enough for anyone to read.Full Story >
A man made nasty comments about the woman sitting next to him in a flight in fonts large enough for anyone to read.Full Story >
None of the dogs weighed more than 40 pounds or were taller than knee-high.Full Story >
None of the dogs weighed more than 40 pounds or were taller than knee-high.Full Story >
The Forrest County Agricultural High School community is mourning the loss of a recent graduate. Family members said Savannah Gibson, 18, was killed in a crash on Highway 13 just hours after walking across the stage for graduation.Full Story >
The Forrest County Agricultural High School community is mourning the loss of a recent graduate. Family members said Savannah Gibson, 18, was killed in a crash on Highway 13 just hours after walking across the stage for graduation.Full Story >