Kentucky attorney general rules closed meeting violated law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A ruling from the Kentucky attorney general's office says the state Board of Education violated the Open Meetings Act by discussing in closed session changes to former Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt's contract.

WDRB-TV sought the opinion. The station reports the opinion this week said the April 17 execution session should have been limited to discussions that could lead to the appointment, discipline or dismissal of an employee.

Assistant Attorney General Michelle Harrison wrote in the opinion that the record indicates that Pruitt's contract was discussed and later amended. The opinion said the board violated the act by discussing a general personnel matter outside the scope of state law.

The amended contract allowed Pruitt's immediate resignation and 90 days' pay.

Education Department spokeswoman Nancy Rodriguez said board members and the agency's lawyers are reviewing the decision.

Information from: WDRB-TV, http://www.fox41.com

