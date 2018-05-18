Grandmother calling for change after another school shooting

A Cincinnati woman who lost her granddaughter in the Parkland school shooting is speaking out calling for to tougher gun laws to keep students safe in schools.

A new report from CNN shows there has been 22 school shootings so far this year, which averages out to more than one shooting a week.

Watching the children run out of Santa Fe High School brought back painful memories for Ethel Guttenberg.

"It's devastating. My first thought was 'oh my God,'" said Guttenberg.



Her 14-year-old granddaughter Jaime Guttenberg was one of 17 people shot and killed when a student opened fire inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.



"My granddaughter was hit by one bullet. It severed her spine," said Guttenberg.

Since the tragedy, she has been advocating for stronger gun laws.

After Friday's shooting, the vice president pledged federal resources to first responders and school officials.

"We are with you. You are in our prayers, and I know you are in the prayers of the American People," said Mike Pence.

Guttenberg said that's not enough.

"I don't want their prayers. I want their action," she said. "I want them saying yes we're going to ban these type of weapons we are going to stop sales where there have been no background checks at all."

She said that she doesn't want to take everyone's guns away and supports the second amendment.

She just wants to make sure that suicidal and mentally ill people can't easily purchase firearms. She said legislators who are not working towards that goal need to be voted out.

"I want to look in the eye of any legislator today who will tell me that their guns are more important than our children," said Guttenberg.

Earlier this month, the Cincinnati City Council banned bump stocks. Guttenberg applauded that move. She said it's a baby step, but it's a move in the right direction.

