West Virginia high school soccer coach accused of sex abuse

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A high school soccer coach in West Virginia has been accused of sexually assaulting a girl younger than 16.
The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports that 23-year-old Trent Stanley was indicted this week on 15 counts of sexual assault and abuse involving a single juvenile. Stanley was suspended by Belpre City Schools in April after officials received a complaint of "inappropriate conduct." Schools Superintendent Tony Dunn says the district notified law enforcement. Stanley was arrested on May 7.
Stanley had served as a coach in the district to a boys junior-high track team and a high school coed soccer team.
Stanley's lawyer George Cosenza didn't respond to the newspaper's request for comment.
Information from: News and Sentinel (Parkersburg, W.Va.), http://www.newsandsentinel.com
