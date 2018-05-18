TX school shooting victims: Pakistani exchange student, substitu - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

TX school shooting victims: Pakistani exchange student, substitute teacher first known victims

A gunman killed 10 people in a school shooting in Texas on Friday. (Source: Pixabay) A gunman killed 10 people in a school shooting in Texas on Friday. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student, is one of the student victims in Friday’s shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

A gunman killed 10, nine of them students, and wounded another 10 in the shooting.

The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sheikh’s death in a series of tweets.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sabika’s family and friends,” Pakistani ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said.

Another victim has been identified by people in Santa Fe as Ann Perkins, a substitute teacher.

A local dance studio, TNT Dance Xplosion, where her daughter had been a member, posted on Facebook: “Ms. Ann has passed away as a result of today’s tragic events. She was an amazing mom and an adored substitute who was loved by all.”

