TX school shooting victims: Pakistani exchange student, substitute teacher first known victims

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, killed 10 and wounded 10 at Santa Fe High School in Texas on Friday.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis' Facebook page was removed from the website on Friday. (Source: CNN)

Texas high school shooter: What we know so far

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

A gunman killed 10 people in a school shooting in Texas on Friday. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) – Sabika Sheikh, a Pakistani exchange student, is one of the student victims in Friday’s shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas.

A gunman killed 10, nine of them students, and wounded another 10 in the shooting.

The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sheikh’s death in a series of tweets.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sabika’s family and friends,” Pakistani ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry said.

Another victim has been identified by people in Santa Fe as Ann Perkins, a substitute teacher.

A local dance studio, TNT Dance Xplosion, where her daughter had been a member, posted on Facebook: “Ms. Ann has passed away as a result of today’s tragic events. She was an amazing mom and an adored substitute who was loved by all.”

