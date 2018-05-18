Green Twp woman says she can't live in her home because of flood damage

A woman says she can’t live inside her Green Township home because it has flooded multiple times in the past few years. (WXIX)

A woman says she can’t live inside her Green Township home because it has flooded multiple times in the past few years.

Robin Harrison says her basement has flooded five times because of sewer backups and claims the Metropolitan Sewer District has not solved the problem.

“My problem is I'm not getting any help. I'm getting pinballed back and forth between agencies saying it's somebody else's fault,” said Harrison, who has lived in the home on Reubel Place since 1999.

She says Green Township puts the blame on MSD and the sewer district is telling her it's an overland issue.

“Overland flooding is not something that MSD can address, legally,” said Wastewater Collection Superintendent Michael Pittinger.

FOX19’s Maytal Levi asked if he was saying the woman's problem is not MSD's responsibility.

”From every bit of indication we have and every bit of information we have we do not see any indication that this is an MSD problem," said Pittinger.

MSD does admit the system is old and says it’s not unique to Cincinnati -- it’s a problem facing the country. The sewer district has a plan in place called Project Groundwork. Click here to read more about it.

