Student 'completely okay' after bullet went through head in TX school shooting

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sabika Sheikh's death, while a local business confirmed the death of substitute teacher Ann Perkins.

Rome Schubert said "I just feel lucky to be here" after Friday's shooting at Santa Fe High School. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

(RNN) – A Santa Fe High School student remarkably survived a gun shot through the back of his head on Friday.

The student, 16-year-old Rome Schubert, told KTRK in Houston that the bullet entered around the middle of the back of his head and exited near his left ear.

He said doctors told him “this is the perfect scenario for getting hit in the head, and that if it would have done anything else than what it did, I could be paralyzed.”

“I just feel lucky to be here,” he said. “I just wish this didn’t happen. This shouldn’t happen to anybody in that school, nobody deserves that.”

KTRK reported Schubert didn’t even realize he was shot at first, hearing a loud bang that left his ears ringing before he got under a table for protection.

Schubert was in the art class with the gunman began an attack that left 10 dead, including nine students, and 10 wounded.

Schubert tweeted that he is “completely okay and stable” despite the injury.

