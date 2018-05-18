Man accused of firing at police in College Hill: 'Cuff me, please don't kill me'

A man accused of shooting at officers in College Hill earlier this month has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity after he was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury.

Khayree Waller, 32, pleaded not guilty Thursday. He's accused of shooting at officers around midnight on May 3 after Cincinnati police responded to a 911 call of shots fired at a College Hill home.

In a video released by police, officers can be seen walking up to a house before several shots ring out. The video shows the shots coming from behind police, who returned fire. Officers would race to their patrol cars and follow Waller for about 10 minutes.

According to the footage, the chase reached speeds of 75 mph.

Officers caught Waller along Atwood and took him into custody. Waller can be heard saying, "Cuff me, cuff me, please don't kill me," while on the ground in the video.

He was cuffed, taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and then eventually taken to the Hamilton County Jail to be processed. He's facing a slew of charges.

His bail has been set around $1.5 million.

