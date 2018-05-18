Man accused in Stake N' Shake bat attack: 'Honestly, I'm heavily medicated'

FOX19 has acquired audio from the man police say broke church and car windows in Montgomery before engaging in an attack at a nearby Stake N' Shake.

In the early hours of May 11, police say a man with a metal bat was breaking out windshields at the Chevrolet car lot next to Steak N’ Shake. Three customers were returning to their car when the man chased the teenagers back into the restaurant. According to the girls, the suspect, Devin Galinari, took a swing at one of them before they could get to safety.

Below is the eventual back-and-forth between Galinari and an officer.

Officer: Do you want to tell me what’s going on?

Galinari: I’ve been trying to figure out what’s going on my whole life but it kind of like goes into places, like, as time progresses I guess. Things starting to make sense ... I looked at my past as an innocent person who everyone’s abusing the whole time and wondering why no one helped and I looked at someone there whose, like, you wouldn’t (inaudible) so why not do it to other people? People keep doing it to you and they know what you’re thinking constantly (inaudible) so that’s just the way it works.

Officer: Did they do anything?

Galinari: Yeah, they f***** with my food.

Officer: OK, so what did you do?

Galinari: They f***** with my health so I f***** with their health.

Officer: OK. So, how did you f*** with their health?

Galinari: Well it doesn’t look like (the Stake N' Shake manager) is that healthy right now.

The Steak N’ Shake Manager stepped in as the girls took cover in the back. According to police and court records, Galinari struck the manager in the head with the bat. The three teenagers saved from the bat-wielding attacker are trying to help their hero heal. A GoFundMe account has been set up to pay for his medical expenses.

Officer: What happened tonight that you messed with their health?

Galinari: I was heavily medicated. Honestly, I’m heavily medicated.

Officer: You’re heavily medicated.

Galinari: Yeah

Officer: Hey did you break some windows at a church earlier?

Galinari: Yeah I did.

Officer: How come?

Galinari: I was raised under the lies of the church my whole life so it’s kind of like built up inside of me and that was the first church I happened to drive by.

Galinari is expected back in court May 22. The 21-year-old is facing a felony assault charge and two felony vandalism charges.

