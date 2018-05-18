Police: Woman starts jail cell fire after feminine hygiene product dispute

A woman who was already behind bars in Middletown is facing new charges.

Police say Georgia Osborne was upset she didn't get her feminine hygiene products fast enough, so she set her cell on fire. Jailers say she somehow managed to get a lighter into the jail and set her blanket on fire.

A corrections officer smelled the smoke and threw the blanket into the toilet. Fire crews had to use fans to get the smoke out of the jail.

She's facing an arson charge.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.