VIDEO: 100 mph chase comes to abrupt end in Warren County

Newly-released dash camera video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows how a 100 mph Warren County chase began.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on May 11.

Police say Victoria Mellott was driving a white Pontiac SUV on Interstate 75, refusing to stop and weaving through traffic.

She eventually crashed on the ramp from I-675 SB to I-75 NB.

Mellott is now charged with a number of moving violations and OVI.

